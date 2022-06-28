Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.27. 622,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.00. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4807465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,631.96. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Insiders sold a total of 136,845 shares of company stock worth $933,414 in the last 90 days.

SES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

