Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.