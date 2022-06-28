Security Financial Services INC. Buys 2,083 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,321,000 after buying an additional 884,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after acquiring an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

