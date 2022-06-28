Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.27 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

