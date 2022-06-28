Security Financial Services INC. Has $375,000 Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JEMA opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

