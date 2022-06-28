Security Financial Services INC. Has $732,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.