Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,751,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after buying an additional 265,866 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,860,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 166,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 137,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

