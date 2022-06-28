Security Financial Services INC. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Shares of GSID opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

