Security Financial Services INC. Raises Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 210.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,075,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,788 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,273,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 762.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 92,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

