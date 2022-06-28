Security Financial Services INC. Sells 29,200 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.