Security Financial Services INC. Sells 2,995 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Shares of BBIN opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

