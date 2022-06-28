SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 617.5% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKLTY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. SEEK has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

SEEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.

