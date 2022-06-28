Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.