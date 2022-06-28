Shah Capital Management Boosts Position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,557,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,251 shares during the quarter. Glory Star New Media Group comprises 2.0% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 0.11% of Glory Star New Media Group worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GSMG opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

