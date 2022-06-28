Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

About Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.