Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 2,413 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. 18,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,709. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

