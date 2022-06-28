Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $147.89. 129,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,026. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.