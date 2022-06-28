Shield Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $899.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $100,876.94 and approximately $899.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,965.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.18 or 0.20079705 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00182064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

