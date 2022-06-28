Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 1,125.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,047. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Shiseido had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

