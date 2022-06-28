Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Drops By 90.8%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AAIRF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. American Aires has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

American Aires Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; and Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space.

