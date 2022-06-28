Short Interest in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Drops By 98.3%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

