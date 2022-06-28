Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Increases By 2,100.0%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $$3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.34. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

