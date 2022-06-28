Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Increases By 2,100.0%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $$3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.34. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.
About Chiyoda (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiyoda (CHYCY)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.