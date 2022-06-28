Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 52,900.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 52,900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of XNGSY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0256 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

