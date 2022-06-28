Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 52,900.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 52,900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of XNGSY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0256 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

About ENN Energy (Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

