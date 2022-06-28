Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Drops By 88.9%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FALC remained flat at $$1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. FalconStor Software has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.