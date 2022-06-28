Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 2,400.0%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 171,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,038. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

