Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Expands By 850.0%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $5,675,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

