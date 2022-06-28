Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 99.5%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JUGRF remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

