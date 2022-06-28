Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Decreases By 98.8%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

