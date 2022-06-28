Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Decreases By 92.3%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $440.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $368.00 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.25 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 billion. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 102.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.