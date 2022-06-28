Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Declines By 96.8%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 121,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

