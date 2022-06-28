Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Expands By 1,550.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SPKKY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 37,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

