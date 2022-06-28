Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rises By 800.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SZKMY traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

