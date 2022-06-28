Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Increases By 1,037.5%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,037.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tio Tech A stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,764. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
