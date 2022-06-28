Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Grows By 5,500.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,070. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.3217 dividend. This represents a yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPRKY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,060 ($13.00) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.67.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

