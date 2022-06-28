Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.53. The firm has a market cap of C$949.90 million and a PE ratio of 23.99.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.6109517 EPS for the current year.
About Sienna Senior Living (Get Rating)
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
