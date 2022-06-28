Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.53. The firm has a market cap of C$949.90 million and a PE ratio of 23.99.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.6109517 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

