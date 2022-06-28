Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Up 516.7% in June

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SINC remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Sincerity Applied Materials (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sincerity Applied Materials (SINC)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.