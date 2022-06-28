Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 82,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 22,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

