Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.44

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 15131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.62. The stock has a market cap of C$512.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.48.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

