Small Love Potion (SLP) Hits Market Capitalization of $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (SLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,287.91 or 0.94993396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.