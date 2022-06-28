Snetwork Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (SNET)

Snetwork (SNET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Snetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snetwork has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Snetwork has a total market cap of $736,676.16 and approximately $156,531.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,287.44 or 0.95002458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork (CRYPTO:SNET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,908,092 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Coin Trading

