Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($106.38) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of SDXAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,476. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

