SOMESING (SSX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.55 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $62.49 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,519.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.56 or 0.17517897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00182536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00071335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015845 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

