Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

