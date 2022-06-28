Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.00. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 28,762 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.