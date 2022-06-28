Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.00. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 28,762 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

