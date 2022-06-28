South Shore Capital Advisors Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,037. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

