South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $260,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 31.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.84.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, hitting $87.62. 230,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

