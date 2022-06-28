South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $325,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 234,905 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,072,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,374,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,723,000.
Shares of RPV stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97.
