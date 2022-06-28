South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases 307 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 272,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 301,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,039. The company has a market capitalization of $992.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $257,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $504,597.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,008.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

