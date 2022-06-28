South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after buying an additional 1,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,585,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. 149,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.