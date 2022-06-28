South Shore Capital Advisors Trims Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

South Shore Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 1.0% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlassian by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.61. 7,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.76. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.24.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

